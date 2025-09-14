WWE’s Finn Balor asks female star out on a date

The reigning WWE World Tag Team Champion and uncrowned leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor, has been riding a wave of success in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, The Prince asked a female star out on a date.Balor was last seen at the Worlds Collide event, where he teamed up with Roxanne Perez to take on Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice in a mixed tag team match. Additionally, The Prince also came out to help Dominik Mysterio secure a victory in the main event. Balor also celebrated Mysterio's double title win during the closing moments of the event.Meanwhile, Balor was also seen in a backstage segment when popular Mexican interviewer Vero Rodríguez was having a conversation with Dominik Mysterio. Many might not know that Vero is also Finn Balor's wife, and she left the interview halfway when her husband asked.Vero posted pictures of herself from the Worlds Collide event on her Instagram, and Balor commented on her post, asking her for a date. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCheck out Finn Balor's comment below:&quot;I think we had real good chemistry back stage at worlds collide… it would be an honer if you would accompany me on a date?&quot; he commented.Balor's comment on Vero Rodríguez's post. [via star's Instagram]Finn Balor sent a message to WWE star Dominik Mysterio after a massive winWWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio made history with his monumental win over El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide. With this victory, &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom has now become a double champion, winning the AAA Mega Championship.Following Dominik's win and becoming a two-promotion champion, Finn Balor shared a picture of himself with the entire Judgment Day crew and congratulated Mysterio on his win.&quot;CONGRATULATIONS, Double Dirty Dom Mysterio!&quot; he wrote.With &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom becoming a double champion in two different promotions, it will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books him in WWE and AAA in the coming months.