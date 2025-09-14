  • home icon
WWE's Finn Balor asks female star out on a date

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 14, 2025 03:44 GMT
Finn Balor is the WWE World Tag Team Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Finn Balor is the WWE World Tag Team Champion! (Credits: WWE.Com)

The reigning WWE World Tag Team Champion and uncrowned leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor, has been riding a wave of success in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, The Prince asked a female star out on a date.

Balor was last seen at the Worlds Collide event, where he teamed up with Roxanne Perez to take on Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice in a mixed tag team match. Additionally, The Prince also came out to help Dominik Mysterio secure a victory in the main event. Balor also celebrated Mysterio's double title win during the closing moments of the event.

Meanwhile, Balor was also seen in a backstage segment when popular Mexican interviewer Vero Rodríguez was having a conversation with Dominik Mysterio. Many might not know that Vero is also Finn Balor's wife, and she left the interview halfway when her husband asked.

Vero posted pictures of herself from the Worlds Collide event on her Instagram, and Balor commented on her post, asking her for a date.

Check out Finn Balor's comment below:

"I think we had real good chemistry back stage at worlds collide… it would be an honer if you would accompany me on a date?" he commented.
Balor&#039;s comment on Vero Rodr&iacute;guez&#039;s post. [via star&#039;s Instagram]
Balor's comment on Vero Rodríguez's post. [via star's Instagram]

Finn Balor sent a message to WWE star Dominik Mysterio after a massive win

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio made history with his monumental win over El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide. With this victory, "Dirty" Dom has now become a double champion, winning the AAA Mega Championship.

Following Dominik's win and becoming a two-promotion champion, Finn Balor shared a picture of himself with the entire Judgment Day crew and congratulated Mysterio on his win.

"CONGRATULATIONS, Double Dirty Dom Mysterio!" he wrote.

With "Dirty" Dom becoming a double champion in two different promotions, it will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books him in WWE and AAA in the coming months.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Edited by Neda Ali
