Finn Balor boasts major accomplishments ahead of massive crossover match 

WWE star Finn Balor took to social media today to boast about his career accomplishments ahead of a massive crossover match. The veteran is currently a member of The Judgment Day and is one-half of the World Tag Team Champions alongside JD McDonagh.The champion took to social media ahead of his match at AAA Triplemania XXXIII this weekend. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez will be facing Mr. Iguana, Nino Hamburguesa, and Lola Vice in a mixed trios bout at the event tomorrow in Mexico.Finn Balor listed some of the major events he has competed at in the past and noted he would be in action at TripleMania this weekend. You can check out the WWE RAW star's message in the Instagram post below.&quot;HISTORY,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam earlier this month. Liv Morgan was originally Rodriguez's partner, but she suffered a shoulder injury in June and isn't expected to return to action until next year.Injured WWE star reveals he wants to face Finn Balor at WrestleManiaKevin Owens recently shared that he hoped to get the opportunity to battle Finn Balor in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania someday.Owens was supposed to face Randy Orton at The Show of Shows earlier this year but was forced to pull out of the match due to a neck injury. Speaking with Robbie Fox on the My Mom's Basement podcast, The Prizefighter named Balor as someone he wanted to face at WrestleMania and noted that they had been good friends since joining the company.&quot;I would love to wrestle Finn at WrestleMania because we've been really close since we met in WWE, and he's one of those guys that I consider more like family than a friend. I would love to share that experience with him,&quot; Owens expressed.Rc_lou  @Rc_louLINK@Casual_Que Feels like bangers because they are legends. 20yrs from now Finn Balor vs Penta will be one of those title cards from some post going &quot;hhh used to put on bangers&quot;Balor's stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, will also be competing in a marquee match at TripleMania. El Hijo del Vikingo will be defending the AAA Mega Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match against Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and Mysterio. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead on RAW.