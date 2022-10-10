Finn Balor has two words after brutal match against Hall of Famer at WWE Extreme Rules

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor recently shared a two-word message following his brutal I Quit match against Edge at WWE Extreme Rules.

At Extreme Rules 2022, Balor defeated Edge in a brutal I Quit Match. The two men had a back-and-forth contest before The Judgment Day got involved and handcuffed the Rater R Superstar to the ropes. This led to the return of Beth Phoenix, who suffered a con-chair-to at the hands of Rhea Ripley. Rey Mysterio also came out to help Edge, but the numbers game proved insurmountable.

Following his victory at Extreme Rules, Finn Balor took to Twitter to celebrate. He posted a few pictures from the match where he can be seen taking the fight to the Hall of Famer. He captioned the photos "no quit" to indicate that there was no quitting in his game.

"NO QUIT," tweeted Balor.

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans react to Finn Balor's tweet

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Balor's tweet, with some praising the former Universal Champion while others criticized him. Several fans praised the conclusion of the match, with one Twitterati calling it a "cinema."

Jascha42 ⚔️⚖️🐍🔥 @Jascha421 @RJ2OO @FinnBalor 100%. The conclusion to the match was pure cinema indeed. When it comes to storytelling in a match, that's easily the best of the year. @RJ2OO @FinnBalor 100%. The conclusion to the match was pure cinema indeed. When it comes to storytelling in a match, that's easily the best of the year.

Leclair2022 @leclair2022 @FinnBalor You made a legend quit though @FinnBalor You made a legend quit though 😂

One fan called it the match of the night.

While another fan pointed out that Edge only quit to protect his wife.

🎃Hay🖤 @0Just_A_Person0 @FinnBalor He only quit cause he thought Rhea was gonna hit his wife (Beth) with a chair, but then after he said it she still went and did it @FinnBalor He only quit cause he thought Rhea was gonna hit his wife (Beth) with a chair, but then after he said it she still went and did it

Fans heaped praise on the match, stating that they were thoroughly "sports entertained."

Another fan even challenged Balor to a match, while others called it their favorite match of the night.

𝙼𝙾𝙷𝙰 @tweet_messiah @FinnBalor I want a match with you finn @FinnBalor I want a match with you finn😂

Based on the outcome of the match, it looks like things are only heating up between Edge and The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see if the next encounter between the former WWE Champion and Finn Balor will involve both Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix.

Did you enjoy watching Edge vs. Balor at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section.

