Create

Finn Balor has two words after brutal match against Hall of Famer at WWE Extreme Rules

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 10, 2022 07:15 AM IST
The Judgment
Judgment Day have been dominant thus far

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor recently shared a two-word message following his brutal I Quit match against Edge at WWE Extreme Rules.

At Extreme Rules 2022, Balor defeated Edge in a brutal I Quit Match. The two men had a back-and-forth contest before The Judgment Day got involved and handcuffed the Rater R Superstar to the ropes. This led to the return of Beth Phoenix, who suffered a con-chair-to at the hands of Rhea Ripley. Rey Mysterio also came out to help Edge, but the numbers game proved insurmountable.

Following his victory at Extreme Rules, Finn Balor took to Twitter to celebrate. He posted a few pictures from the match where he can be seen taking the fight to the Hall of Famer. He captioned the photos "no quit" to indicate that there was no quitting in his game.

"NO QUIT," tweeted Balor.

You can check out the tweet below:

NO QUIT https://t.co/0mtAJIrhb6

Fans react to Finn Balor's tweet

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Balor's tweet, with some praising the former Universal Champion while others criticized him. Several fans praised the conclusion of the match, with one Twitterati calling it a "cinema."

@FinnBalor FINN NEVER QUITS
@FinnBalor !
@RJ2OO @FinnBalor 100%. The conclusion to the match was pure cinema indeed. When it comes to storytelling in a match, that's easily the best of the year.
@FinnBalor You made a legend quit though 😂
@FinnBalor THE PRIN❌E https://t.co/cqSgu7EgOc
@FinnBalor CHEATER !!!!!
@OneFallMty85 @FinnBalor What are you talking about??? Who cheated???
@FinnBalor finn balor don’t quit https://t.co/erV9P8OVI3
@FinnBalor FINN DONT QUIT
@FinnBalor Too legit Finn. https://t.co/dKrC5FRuVV
@FinnBalor He is still coming for you https://t.co/Obv6WhF0oM

One fan called it the match of the night.

@FinnBalor Match of the night!

While another fan pointed out that Edge only quit to protect his wife.

@FinnBalor He only quit cause he thought Rhea was gonna hit his wife (Beth) with a chair, but then after he said it she still went and did it

Fans heaped praise on the match, stating that they were thoroughly "sports entertained."

@FinnBalor Great match! I was thoroughly sports entertained!!
@FinnBalor Great match👏🏻👏🏻🖤🖤

Another fan even challenged Balor to a match, while others called it their favorite match of the night.

@FinnBalor I want a match with you finn😂
@FinnBalor My fav match of the night! You guys were awesome.
@FinnBalor 10/10 match

Based on the outcome of the match, it looks like things are only heating up between Edge and The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see if the next encounter between the former WWE Champion and Finn Balor will involve both Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix.

Did you enjoy watching Edge vs. Balor at Extreme Rules? Let us know in the comments section.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : Do you want to see this storyline continue?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...