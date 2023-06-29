Finn Balor uses a trending meme to indicate whom the World Heavyweight Championship desires to be with

Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at Money In The Bank. Ahead of the match, the challenger posted a hilarious meme to show the WWE Universe who the World Heavyweight Championship chooses to be with.

Finn Balor has been relentless recently, making life difficult for Seth Rollins since challenging The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship. Balor cut a heartfelt promo recently on RAW and dissed Rollins. He talked about finally getting his hands on the Champion.

Since his match against Rollins was made official, Balor has attacked his foe multiple times. Last week, the Judgment Day member blindsided Rollins, hitting him with three Coup de Grace and assaulting him backstage. If that wasn't enough, Balor again beat Rollins on the next day at NXT.

Finn Balor seeks to exact revenge against Rollins this Saturday at Money in the Bank PLE by defeating and taking his title. According to Balor, he has been waiting for this moment for seven years and can't wait to finally claim what is his. In the build to his match this weekend, Balor shared a hilarious meme that indicates that the Title is with Rollins but is interested in being with him.

What happened seven years ago between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins?

In 2016, at the SummerSlam PLE, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins went toe-to-toe to crown the first-ever Universal Champion. The two WWE Superstars pushed each other to the limit until the Demon King hit Rollins with a Coup de Grace and pinned him to win the coveted Championship.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins to win his first world title at Summerslam 2016. Rollins also injured Balor & took it all away from him.



Balor has held this grudge for over 7 years & he hasn't been the same since then. This rivalry has been excellent. Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins to win his first world title at Summerslam 2016. Rollins also injured Balor & took it all away from him.Balor has held this grudge for over 7 years & he hasn't been the same since then. This rivalry has been excellent. https://t.co/u8z74xA4G1

However, the next day on WWE RAW, Balor was forced to relinquish the title due to a shoulder injury that would keep him out of action for months. It was later revealed that Balor had sustained the injury during his match against Rollins.

Since then, Balor has been unable to win the top prize in WWE, blaming Rollins for ending his reign as Champion prematurely. He will finally be looking to right that wrong at Money In The Bank this weekend in London.

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes