Finn Balor walks out on WWE star in explosive end to friendship and seemingly kicks him out of the Judgment Day

Finn Balor walked out on a WWE star in an explosive end to their friendship. It appears that he has kicked him out of Judgment Day.Balor was not happy with El Grande Americano and Dominik Mysterio's friendship, and he made it clear. He said that Mysterio was a member of the Judgment Day, and he was not telling them anything.&quot;What I'm worried about is the little problem of El Grande Americano. Yes, this again. You Dominik are a member of the Judgment Day. And the Judgment Day need to know what...&quot; Balor said.Finn Balor went on to say that it was indeed crazy when Dominik Mysterio asked if it was that crazy that El Grande Americano could want to pay respect to him and nothing else. Mysterio also called himself the King of the Luchadors again, and Balor was not standing for it. He said that if he needed help and was playing the King of the Luchadors card, then he should not look to Balor and the rest of the Judgment Day for help. He excluded Dominik Mysterio, seemingly kicking him out of the faction for good.&quot;Yeah, it is crazy! And next time you want to play that King of the Luchadors card, and you need some help? Don't come looking for us.&quot;Things may change for Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor when Liv Morgan returnsLiv Morgan, while never a massive fan of Balor, has always been a balancing member of the Judgment Day. Without her there, the group fell apart.She's expected to return sometime towards the end of the year or beginning next year. When she finally returns, it should act as a damping influence on the rest of the faction, including Dominik Mysterio.It will be interesting to see where Mysterio's alliance with El Grande Americano goes when Morgan returns.