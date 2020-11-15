Finn Balor has stated his desire to face off against The Undertaker, if The Phenom could have one last match. Yesterday, WWE on FOX posted a tweet asking the WWE Universe who The Undertaker should face if he were to have one final match.

Finn Balor made his intentions clear with a simple reply to the question. WWE on FOX responded to their own tweet with a screenshot showing that Finn Balor had liked the post. Balor replied to this with a simple photo of a fantasy matches card, suggesting that he liked the idea of the matchup.

Finn Balor has been wanting to face The Undertaker since he was a kid

Finn Balor is not shy in admitting that he has always wanted to face The Phenom in the ring. In an interview with Inside The Ropes last year, the leader of Balor Club said that he has wanted to face him since he was a kid. Balor realised that the father time isn't doing any favors for his dreams, but he still has hope, even now.

"Obviously, the kid Finn Balor wants to face the Undertaker," Balor said. "And obviously time is running out with Undertaker, obviously who knows when his last match is gonna be or what his last match will be. But with what's on the line with The Beast, [Brock Lesnar], and how long is he gonna be around, we don't know. Honestly, I'd take either one." H/t Wrestling Inc

Finn Balor is the current NXT Champion and lifted the title for a second time after he left RAW to return to WWE's developmental division. That fact alone makes it almost impossible for Balor to face off against The Undertaker.

Finn Balor was undoubtedly mismanaged on RAW. A match against The Undertaker would have done wonders for his main roster career, especially considering how fans would have loved to see that matchup.

As we all know, The Undertaker's farewell is scheduled for November 22nd, marking his 30th anniversary with the WWE at Survivor Series.

The likelihood of Finn Balor ever having a match with him is close to zero. However, The Deadman himself has commented on the future of his in-ring career, saying "never say never." So we can only hope.