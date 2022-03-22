"That was something I was super excited about" - Finn Balor wants WWE to return to his hometown

Finn Balor would like to see WWE return to his home country of Ireland.

The reigning WWE United States Champion recently sat down with the Irish Sun to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about WWE coming back to Ireland in the future, Balor said he was super excited about making the trip for a WWE Live Event before it got canceled due to COVID-19.

"Any time the opportunity comes to wrestle in Ireland, obviously, I am always looking forward to, but the idea of one of our larger TV events going there was an absolute dream," Finn Balor said. "That was something I was super excited about before it got postponed, and then postponed again, and then eventually canceled, and hopefully, we can get back to a climate and world where we can start running more lucrative shows out there in Ireland and England."

Irish Sun Sport @IrishSunSport Finn Balor dreaming of WWE return to Ireland amid ongoing wrestling renaissance thesun.ie/sport/8534751/… Finn Balor dreaming of WWE return to Ireland amid ongoing wrestling renaissance thesun.ie/sport/8534751/…

Finn Balor calls promo at Irish promotion OTT one of the most memorable nights of his career

Even while wrestling in the United States, Finn Balor keeps a close eye on the Irish wrestling independent scene. The Prince went on to talk about one of the most memorable nights of his career. Balor recalled how he made an appearance for OTT (Over The Top Wrestling) and cut a live promo in the ring when he was injured and unable to compete.

"I was in the locker room, and everyone was under the impression that I was just there to hang out and shoot some stuff for a WWE Network show," Balor continued. "I went out and did the promo and it was very bittersweet because being hurt and being unable to perform. Any time you step in the ring, you want to be able to perform, but just to feel that energy and that welcome from the Irish people that night was so beautiful and something I want to be able to give back to them in the future."

What do you make of Balor's comments? Would you like to see WWE do more overseas tours in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Will Finn Balor leave WrestleMania 38 as the United States Champion? Yes No 0 votes so far