"The Prince is back" - Finn Balor sounds off a warning before his championship match next week

WWE Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke about his decision to challenge the United States Champion Damian Priest.

This week on RAW, Damian Priest was in a match with Shelton Benjamin. The Archer of Infamy had an impressive outing as he put down Benjamin with the Reckoning to pick up the win.

After the match, Priest took to the mic and announced that he was looking to put his title on the line against World Champion material competition. This prompted Finn Balor to walk out and announce that he would face Priest for the United States title.

WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber caught up with The Prince on RAW Talk this week. Balor mentioned that he had a lot of respect for the United States Champion, but he would honor Priest's demand to face a World Champion caliber opponent.

Here's what Balor had to say:

"Listen first of all utmost respect for Damian Priest. I've faced him many, many times. But Priest wants to face a serious athlete. Check. Priest wants to face a serious fighter. I've been fighting for 20 years. Preist wants to face a World Champion caliber opponent. Been there, done that. Next week, the WWE Universe is gonna see that the Prince is back." (from 1:43 onwards)

You can watch the full interview from RAW Talk here:

Finn Balor teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa on RAW

NXT Superstar Ciampa was also on RAW this week as he teamed up with Balor to go up against Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Ciampa and Balor put aside their differences from their time in NXT to get the win against Ziggler and Roode.

The match ended when Ciampa caught Roode with the Sunset Flip for the three count.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit RAW Talk and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh