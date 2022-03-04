"Is the money worth the sacrifice?" - Finn Balor on his WWE dilemma

Finn Balor says he constantly questions whether his salary justifies the amount of time he spends away from his family.

Born in Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland, Balor mostly wrestled in Japan between 2006 and 2014 before moving to America to join WWE. Like many wrestlers, the 40-year-old has missed important family occasions throughout his career due to his busy schedule.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Balor (real name Fergal Devitt) opened up about one of the biggest dilemmas in his personal life:

“I don’t have any kids but I’ve got 12 nieces and nephews. I love them, and they know me as Finn Balor… they don’t know me as Fergal. They don’t know their uncle, the real person, they just know their uncle on TV. I kind of wrestle with these things all the time. Is the money worth the sacrifice? Not the physical sacrifice, the life sacrifice.”

Inside the ring, Balor recently returned to RAW after a one-month absence from WWE television. Earlier this week, the Irishman defeated Damian Priest to win the United States Championship for the first time.

Finn Balor would like to see his parents more often

While Finn Balor has a close relationship with his parents, the majority of their communication comes via phone and video calls.

The former Universal Champion thinks his parents would be “heartbroken” if he ever decides to quit wrestling for family reasons:

“I know they have so much respect for what I’ve done. They’re so proud of where I’ve came from and where I am now, and I know they would be disappointed if I stopped doing it. They would be heartbroken. ‘He’s not following his dreams. Why is he not doing it?’ But for me I’m questioning why am I doing this to be away from them?”

Balor, who is married to Mexican sports journalist Vero Rodriguez, believes there is no “right answer” to his dilemma. He added that he frequently changes his mind about whether he is doing the right thing by continuing to wrestle.

