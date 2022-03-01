×
Major title change on Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest turns heel

The Archer of Infamy has lost the United States Title.
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 01, 2022 09:44 AM IST
WWE Superstars Damian Priest and Finn Balor fought for the United States Championship on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

The fast-paced match saw some excellent athelticism from both men and some surprising feats of strength from the Irish-born superstar. Finn Balor was ultimately crowned the new United States Champion on the road to WrestleMania.

This victory marks The Prince's first reign with the iconic championship, adding to a list of accolades, including the Universal Championship, Intercontinental, and the NXT Championship.

Following the match, Priest took to the microphone to congratulate Balor on his victory, stating that fan support won him the title, which is something that Priest claims he never had during his own reign.

After this, Priest brutally attacked Balor, beating him down and leaving him lying outside the ring.

Fans and media figures are already speculating that this heel turn could potentially lead to a WrestleMania confrontation between the two.

Damian Priest was the United States Champion since August 2021

Though his reign may have ended, Priest had quite an impressive run with the reputed title.

The "Archer of Infamy" bested Sheamus for the title back at the 2021 edition of SummerSlam and held the belt for nearly 200 days before Balor defeated him on the latest episode of RAW.

During his time as the champion, Priest successfully defended the US title against the likes of Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn.

What did you think of the title match between Damian Priest and Balor? Do you think the two men will square-off at WrestleMania 38? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy
