Finn Balor will never win a world championship in WWE again, say fans after controversial SummerSlam finish

WWE Superstar Finn Balor suffered defeat in another title match at SummerSlam 2023, and fans believe he may never get to win the gold again.

Finn Balor was involved in an intense rivalry with Seth Rollins over the past few months and intended to dethrone The Architect at SummerSlam. They locked horns in an epic match with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Both superstars took turns dominating the bout, accounting for numerous memorable near-falls. However, all changed when other Judgment Day members — Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and most importantly, Senor Money in the Bank Damian Priest — made their way to the ringside.

Balor was taken aback by Priest's presence, questioning his intentions regarding a potential cash-in. The match's final moments saw The Archer of Infamy leave his MITB briefcase inside the ring while he distracted the referee. But before Balor could use the case, Rollins hit him with a Stomp as he slammed the former's face into the box, pinning him to retain the title.

While the finish to the World Heavyweight Championship has left room for a massive feud between Damian Priest and Finn Balor, fans have another concern about the latter's future. It appears that The Prince's loss at SummerSlam has convinced several in the WWE Universe that he may never get to win the world championship again.

Many argued that Balor should have won the title for his story to come to a full circle seven years after he was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship. Others noted that he hadn't won big matches over the last couple of years and suffered huge losses in all his significant rivalries.

Here's what WWE fans had to say after Finn Balor lost once again in a title match:

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I think Finn Balor will never win the World Heavyweight Championship again. This was the last opportunity.

Zevran 🇵🇷 @Zevran15 @WrestlingHumble Genuinely a bummer that guys like Finn and AJ won’t hold the gold again

chris @christahphur @WrestlingHumble WWE really ruined this man. I miss the Prince.

Matumba @matumbajoel @WrestlingHumble Mannn that coup de grace should've ended it

Overlord Dan @OverlordDan @WrestlingHumble Gonna cry bro WHY CAN’T MY BOY WIN ANOTHER WORLD TITLE

Although Balor didn't win the match, fans unanimously hailed him for his performance against The Architect. Several in the WWE Universe agreed that Rollins vs. Balor at SummerSlam for the World Heavyweight Championship was the best of the night and possibly the finest WWE match of the year.

What will happen with The Judgment Day on RAW after SummerSlam 2023?

Throughout his appearance at SummerSlam, Damian Priest insisted he wasn't there to sabotage Finn Balor's momentum. However, The Prince wasn't convinced, and he won't be blamed if he holds Priest responsible for another loss against Seth Rollins in a title match.

The tensions between Balor and Priest will be at an all-time high when the group meets on Monday Night RAW. Only this time, it would be difficult to squash the heat, which could lead to The Judgment Day's implosion.

