"Fire this man!" SmackDown star is out for revenge following assault at WWE Payback

Cody Rhodes appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect at WWE Payback, and was able to re-introduce Jey Uso to Monday Night RAW. Rhodes is yet to reveal the reason why he decided to bring his former enemy to the red brand, but Uso was on hand to celebrate the announcement.

This led to him superkicking Grayson Waller on his own show, after he tried to claim that Uso had achieved nothing as a solo star.

Waller has since taken to Twitter to point out that he was attacked in an unprovoked assault, on his own show, and called for Jey Uso to be fired, just moments after his return.

Grayson Waller is a SmackDown star, but he can move over to RAW if he wants to continue his feud with Jey Uso, but it's likely that this won't be the case, and once again, Waller was used to make a point.

