FireTripleH Movement Begins After Several Controversial WWE Decisions 

Fans have had issues with the way WWE has been presented since coming under TKO Group Holdings, and now it appears that they have started their own social media movement.Several controversial decisions, including the recent move to ESPN, which has resulted in fans paying triple to watch wrestling in the United States, as well as the rise in ticket prices, have led to the #FireTripleH trend gaining traction on social media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThere have been a number of factors that have left WWE fans pushing this movement and trend forward. Several fans have shared their thoughts on Triple H’s recent decisions, including the following:&quot;Ticket prices play a role, but we can look back to the build for WrestleMania 40 where this “record gate” era started, and despite the prices, was selling out venues. Fans will pay top dollar if the shows were good, but that’s far from the case. Triple H cemented himself as a major figure in TKO decisions, when he fired R-Truth and Carlito back in June 2025. Two beloved wrestlers, gone despite record profits. If you blame TKO, you’re still blaming Triple H.&quot;Many WWE fans are upset with Triple H for the timing of Crown Jewel: PerthWWE makes the trip to Australia this week for its annual event, but the RAW and SmackDown on either side of Crown Jewel will be taking place early in the morning on school days.This becomes an issue for both parents and children who want to watch these shows live, but it seems to be a major concern, with fans in the UK watching the show at 1 pm.Major decisions like that have led fans to opt out of watching the show, with many blaming Triple H's booking and ideas for the fact that the product has become stale over the past 12 months.