  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • #FireTripleH Movement Begins After Several Controversial WWE Decisions 

#FireTripleH Movement Begins After Several Controversial WWE Decisions 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 05, 2025 18:26 GMT
Triple H is under fire (image via WWE)
Triple H is under fire (image via WWE.com)

Fans have had issues with the way WWE has been presented since coming under TKO Group Holdings, and now it appears that they have started their own social media movement.

Ad

Several controversial decisions, including the recent move to ESPN, which has resulted in fans paying triple to watch wrestling in the United States, as well as the rise in ticket prices, have led to the #FireTripleH trend gaining traction on social media.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

There have been a number of factors that have left WWE fans pushing this movement and trend forward. Several fans have shared their thoughts on Triple H’s recent decisions, including the following:

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

"Ticket prices play a role, but we can look back to the build for WrestleMania 40 where this “record gate” era started, and despite the prices, was selling out venues. Fans will pay top dollar if the shows were good, but that’s far from the case. Triple H cemented himself as a major figure in TKO decisions, when he fired R-Truth and Carlito back in June 2025. Two beloved wrestlers, gone despite record profits. If you blame TKO, you’re still blaming Triple H."
Ad

Many WWE fans are upset with Triple H for the timing of Crown Jewel: Perth

WWE makes the trip to Australia this week for its annual event, but the RAW and SmackDown on either side of Crown Jewel will be taking place early in the morning on school days.

This becomes an issue for both parents and children who want to watch these shows live, but it seems to be a major concern, with fans in the UK watching the show at 1 pm.

Major decisions like that have led fans to opt out of watching the show, with many blaming Triple H's booking and ideas for the fact that the product has become stale over the past 12 months.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications