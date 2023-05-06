"First 6 star match," "I need it" - WWE Universe pitch for massive dream match between Gunther and popular RAW star

The WWE Universe yearned for several possible dream matches for Gunther ever since Imperium moved to Monday Night RAW during the annual draft. Fans went crazy over the possibility of former Olympic athlete Chad Gable going after the Intercontinental Champion following his arrival of the red brand.

Earlier this year, the Alpha Academy's Chad Gable started to showcase the fullest of his abilities under the new regime with several technical clinics against popular stars on the red brand. However, Otis began to drift away from his partner and could possibly join the Maximum Male Models over the summer.

Meanwhile, the WWE Universe has heavily praised the former Olympic athlete for his promo work and in-ring acumen that fans believe Chad Gable could deliver the best matches on the brand if he goes after Gunther. Fans are now pitching for a dream match between the two stars on the red brand with different outcomes.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures



I repeat, these two are on the same brand.



@Gunther_AUT @WWEGable These two are on the same brand.I repeat, these two are on the same brand. These two are on the same brand.I repeat, these two are on the same brand.@Gunther_AUT @WWEGable https://t.co/fqP82PcoCS

The BillDozer @KOTBill11 @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT @WWEGable Give me a best of 3 series for the IC Title for these two. Let’s go all in here folks, sound the alarms! @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT @WWEGable Give me a best of 3 series for the IC Title for these two. Let’s go all in here folks, sound the alarms! https://t.co/Jm6OHYwr8i

Strider Hayabusa @StriderHayabusa @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT

Either Gunther breaks the record after an absolute technical master class, or Chad finally breaks out with his major title in epic fashion. @WWEGable Whether Gable wins or loses, he should be the guy Gunther defends against right before the longest-single-reign record hits.Either Gunther breaks the record after an absolute technical master class, or Chad finally breaks out with his major title in epic fashion. @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT @WWEGable Whether Gable wins or loses, he should be the guy Gunther defends against right before the longest-single-reign record hits.Either Gunther breaks the record after an absolute technical master class, or Chad finally breaks out with his major title in epic fashion.

Rex Lygerkiryu 👑🇲🇽 Pro Wrestler PNGtuber @Lygerkiryu_Rex @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT @WWEGable Remember Gunther said as long as he is IC Champion and American will NEVER hold it again, that’s pretty much a good storyline set up right there for Chad Gable to win the IC title @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT @WWEGable Remember Gunther said as long as he is IC Champion and American will NEVER hold it again, that’s pretty much a good storyline set up right there for Chad Gable to win the IC title

Adzter @Adzter961 @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT @WWEGable Gable being the one to dethrone GUNTHER by putting on a technical masterclass, I wouldn't be mad. @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT @WWEGable Gable being the one to dethrone GUNTHER by putting on a technical masterclass, I wouldn't be mad.

🦀 @CFCRudeus @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT @WWEGable Add a good storyline and this finna be the first 6 stars match in WWE @WrestleFeatures @Gunther_AUT @WWEGable Add a good storyline and this finna be the first 6 stars match in WWE

Gable has showcased some of his best work under the new regime, and Gunther can potentially face the former Olympic athlete on the red brand, where he puts his title on the line.

Gunther recently defended the Intercontinental Championship before the WWE Draft

Last year, Gunther began his reign of tyranny when he beat Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championships on SmackDown. The Ring General remains undefeated on the brand, where Imperium and The Brawling Brutes collided several times. However, The Ring General always stood tall in one-on-one contests.

Gunther also went on to face one of his biggest challengers in the form of Braun Strowman. Earlier this year, the Monster Among Men got his hands on The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship but failed to secure the win and the title on the blue brand.

Last month, Gunther successfully beat two former WWE Champions, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, at WrestleMania 39. The Ring General is a month away from reaching one year as the Intercontinental Champion in the company and breaking several WWE records in the process.

Last month, Xavier Woods challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on the blue brand. However, Woods was unable to beat The Ring General for his title. This was his last defense on WWE SmackDown before he and Imperium were drafted to Monday Night RAW.

What are your thoughts on Gunther moving to Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comment section below.

