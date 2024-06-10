"First-ever" - Shawn Michaels endorses history-making 25-year-old star after becoming Champion

Shawn Michaels has been the man to steer the ship of NXT ever since Triple H had medical issues in 2021. In a role that he has fully embraced, he is in charge of the future of WWE. He congratulated a history-making star for becoming Champion at NXT battleground.

NXT Battleground was a history-making event for a few reasons. First, it took place in the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, marking the first bit of effort to have a crossover for the two companies that are now under one umbrella aka TKO Group Holdings. The second reason was that there was a match to crown the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion, and third, the historic WWE vs TNA Champion vs Champion match took place between Roxanne Perez and Jordynne Grace.

In the opening match of the night, Kelani Jordan, the 25-year-old up-and-comer who debuted in NXT last year, became the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion. Shawn Michaels gave his endorsement to the history-making superstar.

In a tweet, the Hall of Famer congratulated the star and stated that she had earned the moment.

"First-ever. History made at #NXTBattleground… and we’re just getting started! Congratulations to @kelani_wwe. You EARNED this moment."

It was a huge effort for Kelani Jordan, who had to overcome a lot of superstars such as Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Fallon Henley, Michin, and Lash Legend.

Ultimately, it was the 25-year-old who was chosen by Shawn Michaels and others to make history, and it's going to be interesting to see how she carries the legacy of the title.

It's understandably overwhelming for Kelani Jordan, who enters elite territory with stars like Kevin Owens and Asuka who took less than a year to become Champions in NXT.

The difference? Owens and Asuka were already experienced veterans when signing with WWE while Kelani Jordan is still green.