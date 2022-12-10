First-ever WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor and other superstars shower excitement for FIFA World Cup 2022

The inaugural WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, and Santos Escobar voiced their enthusiasm for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The excitement for the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially kicked in as we move to the quarter-finals round of the tournament. Nobody can deny the World Cup's big-game atmosphere; it's like WrestleMania every game! The World Cup shares many similarities with WWE, from the pageantry to the incredible fans who pack the stadiums.

Finn Balor, Corbin, and Escobar's unbridled passion for their respective national teams will undoubtedly put you in the mood to watch the World Cup quarter-finals.

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor couldn't stop expressing his emotions on Twitter as he witnessed a beautiful drama during the quarter-finals.

"This is FOOTBALL," Balor wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Finn Bálor @FinnBalor This is FOOTBALL

Modern-Day Wrestling God seems to enjoy the Qatar World Cup with occasional betting. Baron Corbin claimed his horses were high on both winning teams, Argentina and Croatia. Now, for the World Cup winners, Corbin has all his money on team Croatia.

"Won both World Cup bets today! Damn it feels good to be a Gangster Croatia to Win it all!" - Corbin shared.

Check out Corbin's tweet below:

Modern day wrestling God @BaronCorbinWWE Won both World Cup bets today! Damn it feels good to be a Gangster

Croatia to Win it all!



Croatia to Win it all! Won both World Cup bets today! Damn it feels good to be a Gangster Croatia to Win it all! https://t.co/wzoitxSJ6B

From the land of Mexico, second-generation luchador Santos Escobar showcased his love for the Argentina team. Escobar shared a picture of Argentina's jersey as they advanced to the 2022 World Cup semi-finals.

"#Qatar2022 #LatinoamericaPresente," Escobar wrote.

You can find out Escobar's tweet below:

Which teams advanced to the World Cup semi-finals?

Last night, team Croatia stunned five-time world champions Brazil in a dramatic shootout win. Similarly, Argentina defeated the Netherlands on penalties to enter the World Cup semi-finals.

Croatia has now reached the World Cup semi-finals on all three occasions; they have advanced from the group stage (1998, 2018, and 2022).

They will face Argentina in the semi-finals for a place in the finale of the World Cup. WWE superstars Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, and others are glued to their televisions to watch their favorite team take home the 2022 World Cup trophy.

Who will win the 2022 Qatar World Cup? Sound off in the comments section below.

