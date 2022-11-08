First image of Zac Efron in action as legendary WWE Hall of Famer surfaces

A24 has revealed the first look of Zac Efron starring in the upcoming wrestling dramatic biopic The Iron Claw. He showcased a bulked-up physique as the legendary The Golden Warrior, aka Kevin Von Erich.

The movie's plot revolves around the rise and fall of the Von Erichs, leading to them being compared to the Kennedy family in professional wrestling. The legendary family has even been labeled as "cursed."

The first image of The Iron Claw highlighted Efron hitting a flying drop-kick to his opponent. Check it out below:

A24 @A24 Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw https://t.co/GliSBCePO5

Along with Kevin Von Erich's character, the film co-stars The Bear lead man Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich and Beach Rats actor Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich. The Iron Claw is slated to have a 2023 theatrical release.

In 2009, WWE inducted the Von Erich family into the Hall of Fame for their services to the wrestling industry. The Golden Warrior accepted the honor on the family's behalf.

Kevin Von Erich has reacted to Zac Efron's portrayal of him

The real-life Von Erich isn't involved in the upcoming film, The Iron Claw. However, as Efron attracted social media attention with his convincing physical shape to take on Von Erich's role, the wrestler praised the actor.

"I didn't ever look that good. He looked great though; he must be working really hard," Kevin said. [H/T - Variety]

Michael ♑ Kalpakis @michaelkalpakis @wrkhs …Zack is playing Kevin Von Erich who’s in the Middle who lost his entire family in so many crazy ways … Biggest Wrestling Family in Texas in the 80s @wrkhs …Zack is playing Kevin Von Erich who’s in the Middle who lost his entire family in so many crazy ways … Biggest Wrestling Family in Texas in the 80s https://t.co/psTIP62wvb

The Iron Claw also stars Maura Tierney, Lily James, Holt McCallany, and Jeremy Allen White. The film is written and directed by filmmaker Sean Durkin, best known for his 2011 film Martha Marcy May Marlene, with Elizabeth Olsen playing the lead role.

What are your thoughts on the first look of Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich? Sound off in the comment section below.

Could Zack Ryder return to WWE...we asked him here

Poll : 0 votes