WWE Reveals the first inductee in the Hall of Fame Class of 2021

WWE has confirmed that the Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place this year, and the company revealed that the first inductee in this year's class will be Molly Holly.

The WWE Hall of Fame is home to some of the most outstanding performers in the industry. It is arguably the highest honor any WWE wrestler can receive in their career. Now, Mighty Molly has earned her way into this group of iconic wrestlers.

On the newest episode of WWE's The Bump, Shane Helms and Molly Holly appeared on the show, and Helms told Holly that she's the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

BREAKING NEWS: The first inductee in the @WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be #MollyHolly!



In a beautiful, emotional moment on #WWETheBump, @ShaneHelmsCom delivered the #WWEHOF announcement to the former WWE Women's Champion. pic.twitter.com/5yGzz7BBG4 — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

It was an emotional moment for Holly, as the WWE legend broke down into tears as soon as she received the announcement. She had only a few words to say in this emotional moment.

"Thank you so much. Oh my gosh this is just incredible. Thank you. I don't know what to say."

Molly Holly is a former two-time WWE Women's Champion, and she also held the Hardcore Championship. She was a prominent member of the WWE roster from 2000-2005.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take on April 6

Molly Holly at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony

Earlier on the same episode of The Bump, Kayla Braxton stated that the Hall of Fame ceremony will be held on April 6, 2021, and it will be available for streaming on Peacock.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony will honor both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021. Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to postpone the Hall of Fame ceremony indefinitely.

BREAKING NEWS from @KaylaBraxtonWWE on #WWETheBump:



The @WWE Hall of Fame will be streaming on @peacockTV on Tuesday, April 6th which will include the 2020 class as well as a 2021 class. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/gE6IsSgwqS — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 features Batista, Jushin "Thunder" Liger, John Bradshaw Layfield, The British Bulldog, the New World Order and the Bella Twins. WWE will probably announce more members of this year's class in the coming weeks.