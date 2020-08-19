First look of Dominik Mysterio's ring gear for SummerSlam revealed

Costume designer Hayashi Masahiro has shown glimpses of Dominik Mysterio's custom ring gear for his Street Fight at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins on Sunday.

Hayashi Masahiro has regularly created ring gear and masks for Dominik's father, WWE legend Rey Mysterio, for the last few years. Dominik Mysterio will make his in-ring WWE debut when he faces off against The Monday Night Messiah inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night.

Hayashi Masahiro has posted several Instagram stories throughout the week showing some of the work that has gone into creating the ring gear for Dominik's debut, including the stitch work for the third generation wrestler's logo.

"My part is complete. Next is your turn! @Dominik_35 #SethRollins vs. #DominikMysterio at #SummerSlam"

The teaser posts by Hayashi Masahiro about Dominik Mysterio's SummerSlam ring gear can be seen below:

Source: Instagram @solluna.hayashi

Source: Instagram @solluna.hayashi

Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

This Sunday at SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio will make his in-ring WWE debut as he takes on Seth Rollins in a Street Fight.

Dominik Mysterio is looking to gain some retribution for the Mysterio family after Seth Rollins has continuously attacked Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, throughout 2020.

Back in May, Seth Rollins would unleash a vicious assault on Rey Mysterio, forcing the WWE legend's eye into the steel ring steps in an attempt to blind the master of the 619. This would lead to the now infamous 'Eye for an Eye match' at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules whereby the only way to win the match was by removing your opponents' eye.

Seth Rollins would leave Extreme Rules victorious after once again shoving Rey Mysterio's eye into the steel ring steps, causing Rey Mysterio to suffer a 'globe luxation'.

However, this past Monday night on RAW, Rey Mysterio returned to WWE to confirm that he will be in Dominik's corner when the third generation Mysterio makes his in-ring debut against The Monday Night Messiah at SummerSlam.

The Street Fight stipulation between Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio was added by the former Universal Champion after he unleashed a vicious assault on Dominik recently on RAW. The Monday Night Messiah struck Dominik thirty times with a kendo stick, leaving his body black and blue with bruises and welts.

SummerSlam will take place this Sunday night from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It will also feature WWE's virtual fan experience known as WWE ThunderDome.