First look at Hall of Famers in WWE 2K23 video game

It was recently announced that The Bella Twins (Brie and Nikki) will be playable characters in the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game. Today, the official 2K23 Twitter account has given us a first look at the Hall of Famers.

WWE 2K23 is already gearing up to be one of the more expansive updates to the series, which began with 2K back in 2014. Fans will already be able to experience new features like the John Cena showcase mode and the addition of the WarGames match type.

The Bella Twins have been playable characters before in WWE games, but with next-gen graphics, the former champions will look better than ever. The tweet sent out by the 2K23 Twitter account also drops Brie and Nikki's signature catchphrases to hype up the game's release in March.

"Who's going to STAY FEARLESS and be #EVENSTRONGER in the ring on 3/17?" the account wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Bad Bunny will also be a playable character in WWE 2K23

In addition to the current WWE roster, fans who purchase the pre-bonus pack can play as hip-hop sensation Bad Bunny in 2K23. The Grammy winner has wrestled for WWE on several occasions over the years, most notably at WrestleMania 37 and last year's Royal Rumble.

As mentioned, the showcase mode will chronicle the career of John Cena. The 16-time world champion will narrate the player as they try to complete some of the biggest moments in his prestigious career.

He recently tweeted out his reaction to being on the game's cover and stated that he was "honored" at the opportunity.

Other new features include online multiplayer in MyFaction. An enhanced MyGM mode with new GMs to choose from with new show options. So whatever plans one may have, reliving the career of the Cenation leader should be one of the highlights of WWE 2K23.

Are you excited to play the game? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes