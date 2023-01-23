WWE 2K23: What new features added to the latest WWE Game?

WWE 2K23 released its latest trailer a few hours ago with all the latest additions and features for this year's video game. The game is releasing on 17th March 2023 and will have four editions: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Icon Edition. 16-time World Champion John Cena is on the cover for all those editions.

If anyone wishes to buy the pre-bonus pack, which is set to release on March 14th, they will be able to unlock it and play it as music megastar Bad Bunny. The theme of the showcase mode is John Cena's career. The leader of the Cenation completed two decades in the business. The story will be about his two decades and will be narrated by him. Other new features in WWE 2K23 include online multiplayer in MyFaction. An enhanced MyGM mode with new GMs to choose from with new show options.

The newest addition to WWE 2K23 is the epic WarGames match. The match will be available in 3v3 and 4v4 formations inside the destructive WarGames structure. The cross-gen edition will include the current superstars and legends of yesterday.

The deluxe edition will include a Season Pass for all DLC packs, MyRISE Mega-Mega-Boost, Charger, John Cena MyFACTION Evo Card, Gold Edge MyFACTION Card, Emerald Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, Gold Asuka MyFACTION Card, and three Basic Premium Launch MyFACTION Card Packs.

The Icon edition will take WWE fans down memory lane to the Ruthless Aggression era, the era John Cena made his name in the business. This will include Cena's prototype character along with John Cena's legacy Championship and WrestleMania 22 Arena. OVW versions of Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar will also be included.

John Cena reacts to being on the WWE 2K23 cover

For the second time since 2K got the rights to develop WWE games, John Cena has made the cover of the game. He will be the face of all four editions of WWE 2K23. The 16-time World Champion took to Twitter to express his gratitude.

"Honored to be on the cover of @WWE @WWEgames #WWE2K23 for the second time! The new game certainly brings a new meaning to “career mode.” Excited for every player to take this journey!"

WWE 2K23 releases on the 17th of March for PCs and numerous Consoles. The pre-bonus pack will be available on March 14th. The thrill, anticipation, and excitement among the fans have picked up, and it looks like it won't be going away anytime soon.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes