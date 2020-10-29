First look at NXT Halloween Havoc's set [Video]

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT is going to be a unique one, as it will mark the return of WCW's famous Halloween-themed PPV event, Halloween Havoc. With only a few hours remaining before the show begins, WWE on FOX's Twitter account revealed how the set for Halloween Havoc looks, with a video.

However, please be advised that the video is geographically restricted in some countries. Fans who were eager to see the huge pumpkin on the stage that became a staple for the PPV in WCW are in for a disappointment, as there seemed to be no sign of it.

But, the set looks marvelous nonetheless, and adds the spooky and scary factor that is a requisite for Halloween. The wheel that will be used for "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" gimmick matches can be seen near the entrance area, coupled with tombstones and other scary gimmicks.

Matches announced for NXT Halloween Havoc

The announcement for NXT Halloween Havoc was made on the night of TakeOver 31, as Shotzi Blackheart was revealed to be the host for the show.

In the following weeks, several matches were announced for the Halloween Havoc episode. There will be two "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" matches, featuring NXT North American Champion Damian Priest defending his title against Johnny Gargano and Io Shirai defending the NXT Women's Championship against Candice LeRae.

The rules for "Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal" indicate that a spin of the wheel will choose the respective match. The WWE Universe can expect to see some horror-themed matches, such as the Chamber of Horrors or a Coal Miner's Glove match, take place tonight.

Santos Escobar will also be facing Jake Atlas and former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will take on Dakota Kai's ally Raquel Gonzalez. Also, Cameron Grimes will face the eerie Dexter Lumis in a Haunted House of Terror match.