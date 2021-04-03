Watch: First look at WrestleMania 37 stage construction

The first look of WrestleMania 37's stage construction was unveiled in a short clip that recently did the rounds on social media.

The 37th edition of WrestleMania will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 10 and 11, 2021. WWE has already announced that the mega event will feature a live audience. It has been more than a year since WWE allowed fans in attendance for its shows.

A short clip was recently shared by Reddit user HCHBS. The 5-second clip looks like it's shot from a helicopter, and offers an aerial view of the Raymond James Stadium. Notice that the construction is currently underway for WrestleMania 37 inside the stadium.

Check out the tweet below:

First look at WrestleMania 37 stage construction 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/moKmSGt2uW — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) April 3, 2021

WrestleMania 37 has a packed card from top to bottom

Many fans aren't impressed with WrestleMania 37's buildup. For instance, the buildup to the SmackDown Women's title match between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair has received major criticism from WWE Universe. The inclusion of Reginald, and the lazy booking of the two WrestleMania opponents to challenge for the Tag Team titles on the road to the mega event, haven't gone down well with fans.

But this won't discourage them from watching the annual extravaganza, which features several big matches. Fans are looking forward to the Universal title Triple Threat match between Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and Edge. Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE title is another bout fans are excited about. The event will also feature popular celebrities like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.

Wrestlemania 37 next Saturday and Sunday on petcock and WWE Network and pay per view pic.twitter.com/GRkyitVhkD — TED Gurule jr (@gurule_ted) April 1, 2021

The construction for WrestleMania 37 is still ongoing, if the above clip is any indication. Videos and photos of the finished stage setup will be posted on social media shortly before the event.

