WWE recently announced the first NXT show to take place outside the state of Florida since the start of the pandemic.

Vengeance Day 2023 will emanate live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, February 4. The Premium Live Event will be the brand's first show outside either Full Sail University or WWE's Performance Center since February 2020. The last show outside the state for the brand was TakeOver: Portland in Portland, Oregon.

When pro wrestling, along with the rest of the world, had to adapt to the realities of a worldwide pandemic, the company decided to stop traveling for its weekly shows. This resulted in the developmental brand shooting its weekly episode at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. In August 2020, they shifted to the Performance Center in Orlando, FL, where the show has been shot since.

WWE put out a press release where they confirmed that Vengeance Day will indeed be the developmental brand's first show outside Florida since early 2020.

"For more than two years, we have heard the requests from the WWE Universe to bring NXT back on the road, and that day has finally arrived," said WWE Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels in the press release.

What is the match card for NXT's upcoming Premium Live Event

Before we reach Vengeance Day in February, NXT has its upcoming Premium Live Event, Deadline, to look forward to. With the show being a couple of days away and emanating live from the Performance Center on Saturday, December 10, we now have the complete match card for the show on hand.

Bron Breakker and Apollo Crews have been friendly for the most part, even going out fishing on this week's episode of the white-and-gold brand. This doesn't mean they will go soft in their match for the NXT Championship this Saturday at Deadline.

The New Day made a surprise appearance on the developmental brand this week and challenged Pretty Deadly for their Tag Team Titles. While the only non-title singles match on the show will see Alba Fyre take on Isla Dawn.

The Men's Iron Survivor Challenge will see Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, and Axiom battle it out for the number one Contendership for the NXT Championship.

Similarly, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, and Indi Hartwell will square off in the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, with the winner facing Mandy Rose for her Women's Championship in the future.

