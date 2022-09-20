First-time-ever stipulation match to possibly happen at Extreme Rules featuring Seth Rollins and Riddle

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins to a Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules.

Rollins and Riddle have been in a bitter rivalry with each other. This week on RAW, The Visionary nearly captured the United States Title from Bobby Lashley before Matt Riddle interfered and cost him the match.

As an act of revenge, the former Universal Champion interfered in Riddle's match, where he took on The Judgment Day alongside Rey Mysterio. Rollins was partly responsible for costing Mysterio and Riddle the match.

Following everything that went down, a brawl took place between The Original Bro and The Visionary in a backstage segment on RAW. After the brawl, Riddle would challenge Seth Rollins into the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules.

The match isn't official as of this writing, but it seems to be a matter before it is officially announced. It is the first time a Fight Pit match will take place on the main roster and only the second time ever in WWE. The first time the match happened was in NXT, and it also involved Riddle.

Riddle lost to Timothy Thatcher in what was his farewell to NXT. For the uninitiated, in a Fight Pit match, the ring is surrounded by a steel cage-like setting. Unlike the steel cage match, however, there is no escaping. The only way to win the match is by knockout or submission, giving it an MMA-like feel.

What do you make of a Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below.

