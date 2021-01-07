First WWE RAW of 2021 ranks as the top show on cable

At the end of 2020, the ratings for WWE RAW continued to decline. On December 14, only 1.527 million viewers tuned in and watched the show. This number marked an all-time low for the red brand. For the first episode of the new year, Legends Night seemed to draw in the fans, the company scored a notable jump in the ratings this week. 2.197 million fans watched the first hour of the show.

Mitch Metcalf of Showbuzz Daily has reported the viewership figures for the slate of programming that aired this past Monday night. This site is a popular source for fans and analysts alike, as many people like to follow the ratings for WWE RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

This increase in the ratings didn't come out of nowhere. The viewership from WWE RAW slightly increased at the end of the year, as 1.7 million viewers tuned in for the final 2020 episode of the show.

The following two hours of WWE RAW also managed to keep a fairly steady viewership. The second hour dropped to to 2.150 million viewers while the number fell to 2.036 million for the final hour. Still, this number was a clear boost to the show's ratings, so WWE executives will likely be encouraged by these numbers.

WWE RAW was the highest-rated show on cable on Monday, January 4th

Compared to last week's episode of WWE RAW, Monday night's show jumped a sizable 23 places on the rankings. It climbed from #24 all the up to #1. This progression is huge, and there could be several explanations for this increase. A major WWE Championship Match between Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee headlined the show, and many legends, like Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, returned for the special episode.

At its peak, the most recent episode of WWE RAW raised its viewership by almost 400,000, which is a remarkable improvement over its ratings in December. Hopefully, this growth is a sign of thing to come in 2021 for WWE.