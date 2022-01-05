5 Reasons why Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley has been years in the making

At WWE RAW on January 3, 2022, a match that the WWE Universe had been craving to see for years was finally announced: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley.

It was confirmed that Brock Lesnar would face Bobby Lashley at the upcoming Royal Rumble event. To add more grandure to the one-on-one match-up, the WWE Championship will also be on the line.

The clash between the two titans will be their first-ever battle solely against each other.

The first time they ever stepped into the ring in the same match was at the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event. The Fatal 5-Way match, also involving Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and WWE Champion Big E, saw Brock Lesnar walk away with the title by pinning the reigning champion.

The Royal Rumble match-up came as a surprise because Brock Lesnar is currently in the midst of a feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He was set to face The Tribal Chief one-on-one for the title at WWE Day 1. Reigns contracted COVID-19 over the holiday season, meaning WWE had to reshuffle their deck.

What that means going forward for the Lesnar-Reigns feud remains to be seen. As for now, fans can all revel in the fact that a dream match for the ages will finally be happening in a matter of days.

That being said, let's take a look at five reasons why Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley has been years in the making.

#5. Bobby Lashley has been wanting the match against Brock Lesnar for a long time

It's no secret that All Mighty Bobby Lashley has been patiently waiting to get his hands on Brock Lesnar.

In July 2019, Lashley tweeted out a teaser on his Twitter page indicating his intentions to someday face The Beast Incarnate. The former WWE Champion spoke on The Rich Eisen Show earlier this year about the prospects of facing Lesnar:

"I’m prepared, I’m ready. Brock and his people, whenever they think that it’s necessary, whenever they think it’s a big enough deal, then I think that they will go and step up, and I think at that point it’ll happen. Right now, my loyalty is to WWE, but I’m a fighter, and I’ve been a fighter my entire life. So, I don’t care where it is, I just think it needs to happen for the fans. I think that’s a question you need to pose to Brock because I think if he says yes, we can do it anywhere." (h/t ewrestlingnews)

Bobby Lashley has now finally got his wish, and he will no doubt be relishing every second leading up to the big fight.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku