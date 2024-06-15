Five-time world champion disguises as referee to cost Drew McIntyre the match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre once again came up short at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. CM Punk once again got the better of The Scottish Warrior, this time in front of the latter's home crowd.

McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40 where he defeated Seth Rollins. However, he ended up losing the title in under six minutes as he shifted his attention to Punk, who was the special guest commentator at ringside. Drew was then attacked by the Second City Saint, leading to a successful cash-in from Damian Priest.

Drew McIntyre was given another shot at the gold by the Archer of Infamy, with the match being set for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. However, CM Punk once again ended up costing the Scottish Warrior the match.

The Best in the World came out dressed as a referee when the original official was down. Punk stopped the count at two before delivering a low blow to the Scotsman. Damian Priest was quick to capitalize on the distraction as he delivered a South of Heaven Chokeslam to pick up the win.

CM Punk is still not medically cleared to compete. However, the five-time world champion is near to making a return and could soon collide with Drew McIntyre after months of animosity between them. The Scottish Warrior was seen furious at ringside after the match and one can expect him to come looking for revenge against Punk soon.