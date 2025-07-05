Five-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion will not wrestle again, confirms Dutch Mantell; reveals the reason

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell does not think that a five-time World Heavyweight Champion will be returning to in-ring action again. The veteran also explained the reason behind the decision.
Many notable names in the pro wrestling world have come out of retirement to compete in another match. However, WWE CCO Triple H has made it clear that he's done with in-ring action following his retirement due to heart issues. The Game reiterated this during the Night of Champions post-show, noting that if he wrestles in another match, that will be the last thing he does.
Speaking about Triple H's comments on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran noted that even if Hunter's health allowed him to don his wrestling boots again, he wouldn't wrestle again as he does not want to be remembered for a subpar final outing in the squared circle.
"I don’t think he’s in that bad of a health condition, but I don’t think he wants to press his luck. Most of the guys in the Triple H range, they won’t mind maybe having the last match. But it’s the performance they can put in. He’d rather be remembered for his performances already done than be judged on what he can do." [From 1:00:14 to 1:00:44]
Triple H's final match in WWE was in 2019
Triple H took over backstage roles in WWE towards the latter part of his career and slowly transitioned into a part-time wrestler. However, he was forced to retire in 2022 due to a health concern.
The Game's last match came in 2019 when he joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura at a house show to defeat Robert Roode and Samoa Joe. His last televised match was at Super ShowDown 2019, where he lost to Randy Orton in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Triple H is one of the most decorated pro wrestlers of all time. He is a 14-time World Champion, which is fewer than only two names, Ric Flair and John Cena. The Game has now fully transitioned into an executive role and is the Chief Content Officer of WWE.
