5-time WWE Women's Champion sends a message to Dominik and Rey Mysterio after their historic title win

At WrestleMania Backlash, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik made history by winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Many wrestling names congratulated the duo in the aftermath, including Mickie James.

The former five-time WWE Women's Champion took to Twitter to send a message to Rey and Dominik. James mentioned how amazing of a moment it was for the pair and how the father and son duo will cherish it forever.

Ahhhhh @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 I can’t!! 😭🙌😭 congratulations!!! What an amazing moment for you both to share forever. My ♥️!!! Literally Gushing. 🙌😭🙌 — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 17, 2021

James was recently let go by WWE, and shortly after her departure came controversy surrounding a trash bag incident. However, she would go on to receive an apology from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio made history at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

At the recently concluded pay-per-view, Rey Mysterio and Dominik became the first father and son duo to win tag team titles in WWE. The duo defeated Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler to win the straps.

The match initially started as a handicap match with Rey Mysterio going out to compete all by himself. Roode and Ziggler had attacked Dominik during the Kickoff show, which resulted in Rey deciding to compete in the tag team match alone.

Dominik eventually made his return to the ring and got the victory for his team. The closing stages of the bout saw Dominik hit Roode with a Frog Splash before capturing the belts for his team. Rey Mysterio took care of Ziggler on the outside, and his son did enough to win the straps.

With the win, it now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Rey Mysterio and Dominik. The duo could defend their titles against several other tag teams from SmackDown throughout the next few months.