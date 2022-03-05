Charlotte Flair forced to tap by WrestleMania challenger on SmackDown

With one of the main events set for WrestleMania Saturday, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are pulling out all the stops. After posturing that she'd be the first person to force Flair to tap out, Rousey did so on SmackDown.

Once she defeated Sonya Deville in the main event, Rousey forced Flair to tap out while in an ankle lock.

Flair and Rousey have crossed paths several times since the Royal Rumble. The two were on opposite sides of a tag team match at the Elimination Chamber event. After that was over, Flair and Deville continued to torment Rousey. The duo injured Rousey's leg last week on SmackDown, leading to tonight's match. However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet got the better of both on tonight's episode.

Deville tried her best to one-up the former women's champion. Flair even came out for commentary during the match. Rousey took care of business by beating Deville and then invited Flair into the ring.

The Queen tried to get the first shot in, but she awkwardly missed and was instead put into the submission.

Who will win between Rousey and Flair at WrestleMania 38?

WWE obviously wanted a huge match for Rousey at WrestleMania 38. She returned at the Royal Rumble after a three-year hiatus. Her last match before returning was a loss to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat at Mania 35.

Rousey revealed that she missed some time due to injuries to both hands. She also gave birth last year. When she returned, many thought that the WWE Universe would finally get the much-awaited singles match between Rousey and Lynch.

WWE decided to have Rousey win the Rumble and challenge Flair instead. Some reports have stated that WWE is looking at Rousey vs. Lynch at WrestleMania 39.

How they get there from now on is anyone's guess. WWE has always protected Flair, especially at WrestleMania. Will they be able to do the same against Rousey in the latest edition of the Showcase of the Immortals?

Do you think Flair will tap out to Rousey once again at Mania? Let us know in the comments section below.

