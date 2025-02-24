"Flawless" 23-year-old WWE star subject to serious praise from Booker T - "Something like Shawn Michaels"

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was recently full of praise for a popular 23-year-old former champion. The legend even compared one aspect of the star to Shawn Michaels.

After making a huge name in Ring of Honor by becoming the ROH Women's World Champion, Roxanne Perez joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022. Since then, she has been tearing it up on the company's developmental brand, where she has won several titles, including the NXT Women's Championship.

Many people believe the company might have secretly called Perez to the main roster following her 'last' match on the black-and-silver brand at Vengeance Day. This might be true as the 23-year-old defeated Raquel Rodriguez on last week's RAW to qualify for the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T congratulated Roxanne Perez, saying that he believed she was being called up to the main roster. He praised the up-and-coming star's performance at Vengeance Day.

"I do wanna say congratulations to Roxanne Perez, man. Looks like she's going to be moving up out of there [NXT]. I mean looks like she's going to the main roster. Looks like this is about to happen real real soon. I'm just so proud of her man because at Vengeance Day, she stepped up big time, bro."

The WWE Hall of Famer also highlighted Perez's Vengeance Day outfit, which he believed was inspired by Shawn Michaels. At one point, Booker even said Perez was "flawless" at the NXT Premium Live Event.

"I always say to my students, 'Your losses got to be better than your wins.' She came with that fresh Shawn Michaels white outfit. I don't know if you noticed that. That's what I felt, you know what I mean? Something like Shawn Michaels would be wearing. You know from the arm gimmicks to the knee pads, everything. You feel me? But the job she did in the ring, man. I was so freaking impressed." [2:59 - 4:01]

Check out the podcast below.

Former WWE star James Ellsworth believes Roxanne Perez will win every accolade within the next five years

Former WWE star James Ellsworth recently took to X/Twitter to make a bold claim about Roxanne Perez's run on the main roster. Ellsworth wrote that Perez would win every single women's title within the next five years.

"#RoxannePerez is going to win every women’s title... The women’s Royal Rumble... The women’s money in the bank... All in just the next five years," Ellsworth wrote.

Check out the post below.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Roxanne Perez's future on WWE's main roster.

