''Flesh on concrete, it was scary when he couldn’t walk'' - Jeff Hardy opens up about former WWE Tag Team Champion's gruesome injury

Jeff Hardy talked about the brutal injury suffered by a former 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion and current AEW Superstar, Jeff Hardy's brother Matt Hardy. Matt Hardy suffered a brutal bump during his match with Sammy Guevara at last year's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Matt Hardy had faced Guevera in a Broken Rules match which saw a terrible spot where Hardy fell from a scissor lift. Although Matt Hardy clearly showed signs of a concussion, the match was not stopped. Jeff Hardy compared Matt Hardy's injury to his own which he suffered during the Symphony of Destruction match against Elias on WWE RAW a few weeks back.

Speaking to Metro.UK, former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy spoke about how such injuries are a part and parcel of being a pro wrestler. He revealed how stunned he was when he saw his brother take the brutal bump last year.

”Terrifying! When he tried to get up and then he fell down – when you hit your head hard, that’s scary stuff. That was scary, man, with Matt – flesh on concrete, it was scary when he couldn’t walk. Gosh, man – thank God he’s okay, but that’s part of the game.”

I don’t know about you, but I have a really bad taste in my mouth after that Matt Hardy vs Sammy Guevara match



That wasn’t a work. Matt Hardy was knocked out and they should have called it off.



The AEW Officials got that really, really wrong.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/52YxVwwwfo — Owen @ WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) September 6, 2020

Jeff Hardy talks about his own injury on RAW a few weeks back

Much like his elder brother Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy too took a blow to the head during his match against Elias when the Charismatic Enigma landed headfirst into the steel steps while performing a high-risk maneuver on The Drifter Elias.

“Even in that Symphony of Destruction match with Elias, people thought my head was messed up from the stairs but it was easy, my head is fine ... When I did the Whisper in the Wind and he hit me in the butt with the guitar, my back is still messed up from that. ‘But that’s part of the job, you know – you’re gonna get hurt.”

Matt and Jeff Hardy are two of the most iconic Superstars in pro wrestling today and they have proven that they are willing to sacrifice their own bodies for the entertainment of the fans.