"He really stood up" - Mick Foley reveals an interesting backstage interaction between Edge and Vince McMahon 

Edge has had an illustrious career in WWE and has already cemented his legacy as one of the best wrestlers of all time. However, back in 2006, Edge was starting to make a name for himself when he was booked in a feud against Mick Foley.

Foley's best days were past him when he was feuding with Edge. Nonetheless, he was willing to put over younger talent as he did so with Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2004.

Edge and Foley were set to face each other at WrestleMania 22 but there seemed to be some issues regarding the stipulation. Mick Foley appeared on the recent edition of WWE's The Bump and revealed an interesting backstage interaction between The Rated-R Superstar and Vince McMahon:

"I should point out that at a certain point, had it not been for Edge, we would've just been out there in a regular match because Mr. McMahon and Shawn Michaels had an anything goes match. Edge went in to talk to Mr. McMahon, there was a loud volume conversation, I could hear it through the walls. He really stood up for what we had been told - I don't wanna say we'd been promised but we had definitely been told that we were getting an anything goes match, and I think at a certain point they wanted to put it in a cage instead."

"Edge really stood up for what he thought the match should be and in fairness to Mr. McMahon and Shawn Michaels, they had a fun match. We're not revisiting McMahon-Michaels 15 years after the fact. So, I don't think anyone minded that there were two supposedly similar matches, two anything goes matches going in and they were two different matches. One was a lot of fun and the other one was just a wild and historic affair with me and Edge."

Edge and Mick Foley will go in-depth regarding their WrestleMania 22 match in the latest edition of WWE Untold, which will premiere this Sunday. Their Hardcore match is still remembered to this day as one of the best bouts in WrestleMania history.

Edge will challenge for the Universal Championship in less than two weeks at WrestleMania 37

Edge laid down Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan last week on SmackDown

Advertisement

Edge won the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, earning an opportunity to challenge a world champion of his choosing. After three weeks of scouting his options, The Ultimate Opportunist decided that he wanted to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

However, this one-on-one match was subject to change as Daniel Bryan demanded a title shot after he unofficially tapped out Roman Reigns at WWE Fastlane. Soon, Adam Pearce made the match a triple threat affair between Edge, Reigns, and Bryan at The Show of Shows.

Do you think Edge will walk out as the new WWE Universal Champion from this year's WrestleMania event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.