"More than a superstar" - WWE veteran says she is 'obsessed' with Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022

The wrestling world was elated over the return of Bray Wyatt as Extreme Rules came to an end. Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James shared her thoughts on his comeback.
Fans were teased for several weeks with the White Rabbit song by Jefferson Airplane and cryptic clues, including QR codes. While many speculated it to be The Fiend, there was still intrigue in how WWE would play this out.
Last night on Extreme Rules, as the show came to an end, the lights went out, and a man was singing, "He's got the whole world in his hands." All the characters of the Firefly Fun House then came to life. The crowd went berserk, and then Bray Wyatt came out to one of the loudest pops of all time.
Wrestling veteran Mickie James was also excited to see the former WWE Champion return. She appreciated the crowd's reaction and went on to state that Wyatt is beyond a superstar.
"I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary!" Mickie James tweeted.
Fans react to Bray Wyatt's return
The wrestling world was elated to see the former Universal Champion make his return.
Fans shared their excitement and mentioned how he has kept people interested for a long time.
People also compared Wyatt to The Undertaker and believed the leader of the buzzards is the modern era's supernatural persona.
A few vented their frustrations over Wyatt being released previously.
The wrestling world also shared their love for Mickie James and reminisced upon her return at the Royal Rumble. Some also mentioned that they need her back in WWE as well.
It is safe to assume that Bray Wyatt's return was the most anticipated return of 2022. Tune in to WWE RAW this Monday to see what Wyatt's intentions are.
What was your initial reaction when the former WWE Champion returned? Let us know in the comments section below.
