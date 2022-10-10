"More than a superstar" - WWE veteran says she is 'obsessed' with Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules 2022

The wrestling world was elated over the return of Bray Wyatt as Extreme Rules came to an end. Former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James shared her thoughts on his comeback.

Fans were teased for several weeks with the White Rabbit song by Jefferson Airplane and cryptic clues, including QR codes. While many speculated it to be The Fiend, there was still intrigue in how WWE would play this out.

Last night on Extreme Rules, as the show came to an end, the lights went out, and a man was singing, "He's got the whole world in his hands." All the characters of the Firefly Fun House then came to life. The crowd went berserk, and then Bray Wyatt came out to one of the loudest pops of all time.

Wrestling veteran Mickie James was also excited to see the former WWE Champion return. She appreciated the crowd's reaction and went on to state that Wyatt is beyond a superstar.

"I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary!" Mickie James tweeted.

Mickie James~Aldis @MickieJames I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary! I’m obsessed with Bray Wyatt’s return. I can’t stop watching it. The reaction alone tells you everything you need to know. More than a superstar. More than over. Damn Legendary!

Fans react to Bray Wyatt's return

The wrestling world was elated to see the former Universal Champion make his return.

Fans shared their excitement and mentioned how he has kept people interested for a long time.

Dalton Riley 25 🖤🦇💀 @Daltonriley25 @MickieJames He is a creative genius!!!! And he is loved by us fireflies I cried when he returned last night @MickieJames He is a creative genius!!!! And he is loved by us fireflies I cried when he returned last night

TygerClawGaming @MarkCan48464379 @MickieJames Big fan of Bray the character, haven't heard a cross word about the man when people met him. Great return and he truly does have the whole world in his hands @MickieJames Big fan of Bray the character, haven't heard a cross word about the man when people met him. Great return and he truly does have the whole world in his hands

Cj @CjTsunami @MickieJames I cant remember the last my whole family gathered around and were GLUED to the tv! I'm the hardcore fan and they're very casual, to put it in perspective. @MickieJames I cant remember the last my whole family gathered around and were GLUED to the tv! I'm the hardcore fan and they're very casual, to put it in perspective.

Zeroblade @Zeroblade7700 @MickieJames Agreed that was awesome , the dude is a Master on playing a Character and Reinventing himself @MickieJames Agreed that was awesome , the dude is a Master on playing a Character and Reinventing himself 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/2prSixVC9X

People also compared Wyatt to The Undertaker and believed the leader of the buzzards is the modern era's supernatural persona.

Christopher Stingray @ChrisStingray @MickieJames Is it wrong for me to think that Bray Wyatt may be the most intriguing character since the Undertaker? @MickieJames Is it wrong for me to think that Bray Wyatt may be the most intriguing character since the Undertaker?

A few vented their frustrations over Wyatt being released previously.

Alexander&theGangReviews @thegangreviews @MickieJames I know they say “ its about business” when someone is released from a company, however SOMEONE was dumb to release him. Creative genius he is. I must admit you are too, especially with all the things you went through in that company. You are doing amazing things in the world! @MickieJames I know they say “ its about business” when someone is released from a company, however SOMEONE was dumb to release him. Creative genius he is. I must admit you are too, especially with all the things you went through in that company. You are doing amazing things in the world!

Eleven @Eleven06 @MickieJames Was the next supernatural character in line after ‘Taker was out and of course WWE, ahem, Vince, couldn’t help but mess it up. @MickieJames Was the next supernatural character in line after ‘Taker was out and of course WWE, ahem, Vince, couldn’t help but mess it up.

The wrestling world also shared their love for Mickie James and reminisced upon her return at the Royal Rumble. Some also mentioned that they need her back in WWE as well.

💚😚✭≪ᗩĜÜSS≫✭🇦🇷✨ @Agussilva_03



but this year we also had this return... @MickieJames The return of Bray Wyatt is fantastic, the scene bet and the reaction of the public everything is magical.but this year we also had this return... @MickieJames The return of Bray Wyatt is fantastic, the scene bet and the reaction of the public everything is magical.but this year we also had this return...😍😍😍❤️❤️ https://t.co/0gXfryVa32

It is safe to assume that Bray Wyatt's return was the most anticipated return of 2022. Tune in to WWE RAW this Monday to see what Wyatt's intentions are.

What was your initial reaction when the former WWE Champion returned? Let us know in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far