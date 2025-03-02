Footage of 2 WWE legends helping a betrayed Cody Rhodes emerges after Elimination Chamber goes off the air

How did Cody Rhodes react after the brutal betrayal of John Cena, who aligned himself with The Rock? Footage has emerged of his initial reaction as well as that of two WWE legends helping him to the back.

Elimination Chamber 2025 ended in the most shocking way possible. While the jokes rolled about how The Rock took another main event spot from CM Punk, it was for a good reason, and everything is starting to make a lot more sense now. Cena emerged as the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match, making his old rival CM Punk pass out in an incredible finish. Cody Rhodes was then brutally attacked by Cena on orders of The Final Boss, as Rhodes did not sell his "soul" to the former. The American Nightmare was then helped by Wade Barrett and Michael Cole.

As fans can imagine, Cody Rhodes was shell-shocked and looked disappointed. WWE legends Wade Barrett and Michael Cole were seen helping him to the back.

You can see the footage of a battered, beaten, and bloodied Cody Rhodes over here.

Expand Tweet

The ramifications of this moment are going to be massive. To imagine Cena turning heel in his final run felt like it was completely out of the books. Instead, some anticipated that Cody Rhodes would be the one to turn and become The Rock's corporate champion.

As it turns out, things went a little bit differently.

Expand Tweet

The next week is going to be must-see television - as is the rest of WrestleMania 41 season.

