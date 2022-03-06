Watch: What happened with Brock Lesnar after brutal Roman Reigns attack at MSG

A fan captured some interesting footage of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, mere seconds after Roman Reigns brutalized him at Madison Square Garden.

Brock Lesnar made quick work of Austin Theory at last night's WWE live event at the historic venue. In a sudden turn of events, The Bloodline launched an attack on The Beast Incarnate after the bout concluded. Lesnar did his best to fight back, but was put down by Roman Reigns in the end. The Tribal Chief left Lesnar a bloody mess with a chair attack.

A fan uploaded footage of Lesnar after the brutal attack. The WWE Champion can be seen laughing and nodding his head as fans chanted his name. He then had a quick chat with some fans, while pointing at his bloodied forehead. Lesnar proceeded to lift his title belt, to a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Brock Lesnar was aware that Roman Reigns could attack him at MSG

Shortly before his match at MSG, Lesnar appeared on The Michael Kay Show. He predicted that Roman Reigns could come out as a replacement for Bobby Lashley and challenge him for the belt. Lesnar also added that he would have to keep an eye out for Reigns and Heyman.

"I'm ready to be at the Garden. It's exciting to me. I don't know who I'm fighting yet, like, my opponent, Bobby Lashley, got injured. I got a hunch, maybe, that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are gonna show up. I'm gonna have some eyeballs at the back of my head tomorrow," said Lesnar.

Although Reigns didn't come out to challenge Brock Lesnar, he did end up doing a lot of damage with his post-match attack. Reigns seems more than ready to take on Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, where the duo is set to compete in a "Winner Take All" match.

