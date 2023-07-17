Footage emerges from when Brock Lesnar broke character to shout at former WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar is not known for being the most thoughtful superstar in WWE, but when it comes to helping out the stars he's working with, he's ready to give it his all. Footage has emerged from when Drew McIntyre was in a feud with The Beast, and the star broke character for a split second to shout at McIntyre to pick up the championship.

The Scottish Warrior had won the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2020 and had made his intention clear. He was going to be challenging Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

This was just before the pandemic set in as well. The feud helped set McIntyre and made him the biggest star in WWE at the time, carrying the company through the era of empty arenas and the ThunderDome.

Naturally, even though they didn't know what was to come, it was important that Drew McIntyre appear stronger than ever in this win. During this segment, McIntyre had taken out Lesnar on the ramp.

The Beast Incarnate, at this time, broke character to shout at McIntyre to pick up the title. This was to help the star look even better.

This was right before COVID ruined everything. That time Brock Lesnar told Drew McIntyre to "pick up the title!" to make sure Drew came off as good as possible on TV.This was right before COVID ruined everything.

The win would catapult McIntyre to the top of the company in the best way, and it was largely due to how well his feud with Brock Lesnar went.

