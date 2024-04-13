Footage shows what happened with Bloodline member and Judgment Day member backstage at WrestleMania XL 

A heartfelt moment was captured by WWE's cameras at WrestleMania XL, featuring members of The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

At WrestleMania XL, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre and won the World Heavyweight Championship. Priest later celebrated the big win with fellow Judgment Day members backstage. The Archer of Infamy interacted with several other top names, including Paul Heyman.

WWE has now shared Damian Priest's WrestleMania XL vlog. At the 4:48 mark, you can see Priest running up to The Bloodline's Paul Heyman and hugging him.

You can check out the clip below:

It will be interesting to see what challenges arise for Priest as the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman had a bittersweet WWE WrestleMania XL weekend

Paul Heyman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 by Roman Reigns during WrestleMania XL weekend. The Wiseman delivered a speech for the ages and chronicled his epic journey towards pro wrestling greatness. Heyman got a chance to celebrate on Night One of The Show of Shows after The Rock and Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a blockbuster tag team match. Unfortunately, the week ended on a sad note for Heyman as The Tribal Chief lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to The American Nightmare on Night Two.

WrestleMania XL weekend was a bittersweet affair for The Judgment Day as well. On Night One, Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to retain her Women's World Championship. The duo battled in an instant classic and Mami finally put The Man down to establish herself as the best female star in the WWE women's division.

Unfortunately, Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. A-Town Down Under, consisting of Grayson Waller & Austin Theory, and the Awesome Truth, consisting of The Miz & R-Truth, were crowned the SmackDown Tag Team Champions and the RAW Tag Team Champions, respectively. Dominik Mysterio suffered a big loss as well as he and Santos Escobar lost a tag team match to Rey Mysterio and Andrade. This was Dirty Dom's second straight loss against his father at WrestleMania.

