"For control of the Bloodline" - Wrestling world predicts potential stipulation for Roman Reigns' trilogy against Jey Uso

The wrestling world has come up with various ideas regarding a potential Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso trilogy match.

Reigns and Jey have previously faced each other twice for the Universal Championship. Both times, The Tribal Chief successfully defeated his Bloodline stablemate to retain his title.

A fan on Twitter suggested that The Bloodline members should face one another for control of the family stable. Whereas, others claimed that The Tribal Chief should drop the Undisputed WWE Universal Title to focus on a non-title feud against Jey.

But fans also didn't rule out the possibility of Reigns and Jey facing off in another title match.

Jey is currently focused on his tag team championship run with his brother Jimmy. However, he has already proved himself to be an incredible singles wrestler.

The outcome of The Usos' match at WrestleMania 39 is likely to play a major part in the ongoing angle between Reigns and Jey.

Bully Ray recently gave his take on the story between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

WWE legend Bully Ray recently gave his take on the current storyline between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

This past Monday night on RAW, Reigns and Jey crossed paths for the first time since Reigns' title match against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. This prompted The Tribal Chief to question Jey's loyalty once again.

Taking to Twitter, Bully Ray claimed that Reigns and Jey's angle is the real story. He wrote:

"This is the REAL story!!!"

Roman Reigns will be in action at WrestleMania 39. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes in the main event of the show.

The Usos, meanwhile, will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the recently reunited team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

