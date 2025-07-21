"For real?" - TNA loses another major title to an NXT Superstar; ex-WWE star shocked

A former WWE Superstar was left dumbfounded by the results of TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view. The promotion has now lost both of its top title belts to superstars from the Stamford-based promotion.In May, NXT's Trick Williams defeated TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry to become the new TNA World Champion at NXT Battleground. Tonight, at Slammiversary 2025, Williams defeated Hendry and Mike Santana to retain his title in the main event.Additionally, NXT's Jacy Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich in a Winner Takes All match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. As a result, WWE Superstars now hold TNA Wrestling's top two title belts. This didn't sit well with Baron Corbin (aka Tom Pestock). Here's how the former WWE star responded to the results:TNA Wrestling's partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment, under the Triple H regime, has seen both promotions exchanging their wrestlers for TV shows and specials. Many fans believe the partnership has greatly benefited the Stamford-based promotion, and TNA Wrestling is being exploited by the pro wrestling giant in the process.Slammiversary 2025's results only made things worse, and it remains to be seen how long Williams and Jayne will hold the belts before TNA Wrestling stars take them back to the promotion.