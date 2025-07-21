  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Trick Williams
  • "For real?" - TNA loses another major title to an NXT Superstar; ex-WWE star shocked

"For real?" - TNA loses another major title to an NXT Superstar; ex-WWE star shocked

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Jul 21, 2025 04:08 GMT
Trick Williams, Triple H, and Jacy Jayne (via Trick
Trick Williams, Triple H, and Jacy Jayne (via Trick's Instagram, WWE's website, and Jayne's Instagram)

A former WWE Superstar was left dumbfounded by the results of TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view. The promotion has now lost both of its top title belts to superstars from the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

In May, NXT's Trick Williams defeated TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry to become the new TNA World Champion at NXT Battleground. Tonight, at Slammiversary 2025, Williams defeated Hendry and Mike Santana to retain his title in the main event.

Additionally, NXT's Jacy Jayne defeated Masha Slamovich in a Winner Takes All match for the TNA Knockouts World Championship and the NXT Women's Championship. As a result, WWE Superstars now hold TNA Wrestling's top two title belts. This didn't sit well with Baron Corbin (aka Tom Pestock).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's how the former WWE star responded to the results:

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Ad

TNA Wrestling's partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment, under the Triple H regime, has seen both promotions exchanging their wrestlers for TV shows and specials. Many fans believe the partnership has greatly benefited the Stamford-based promotion, and TNA Wrestling is being exploited by the pro wrestling giant in the process.

Slammiversary 2025's results only made things worse, and it remains to be seen how long Williams and Jayne will hold the belts before TNA Wrestling stars take them back to the promotion.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications