"For the sake of not dealing with the people online, yep, she should" - EC3 on former WWE women's champion entering the Men's Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

All eyes are on the Royal Rumble matches as the Triple H-led WWE is expected to feature a few huge surprises. During the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 commented on the possibility of Rhea Ripley entering the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Since joining Judgment Day, the former WWE RAW Women's Champion has emerged as a unique performer in the women's division, as she has unsurprisingly even been compared to the legendary Chyna.

Several fans have petitioned online to have Ripley in the Men's Royal Rumble, as many believe she could be a viable competitor in the match.

Ripley herself would love to achieve this rare feat despite the criticism that inter-gender wrestling often gets online. EC3, however, would not be against seeing the Australian superstar in the Men's Rumble:

"Should she enter the Men's Royal Rumble? I mean, if it was a real sport, like, there is a Women's Royal Rumble, too, right? It's just for the sake of not dealing with the people online, yep! She should (enter the Royal Rumble)," said EC3. [1:22 - 1:44]

If Rhea Ripley does enter the Men's Royal Rumble, it won't be the first time it has happened, as WWE has successfully booked the angle in the past.

Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma (A.K.A. Awesome Kong), and Nia Jax are the only four female superstars in history to have been given a chance to battle their male counterparts at the Rumble.

EC3 liked it when WWE executed the female surprise entrant angle well creatively and could see why the company could go down the same path with Rhea Ripley.

"I don't know! So yeah, she should, but there are times they do creatively book Royal Rumble for nice little moments and spots of that nature. Nia's was really cool; if it's a novelty, yeah, sure. Why not?" [2:10 - 2:25]

What's to stop anybody or any lifeform, an alien, from entering the Royal Rumble? -Former WWE star EC3

Ethan Carter III explained that allowing Rhea Ripley to get involved in the Men's Royal Rumble could also negatively affect how people view the monumental contest.

While EC3 had no doubts about Ripley's talent, he also felt that having her in the 30-man Royal Rumble wasn't logically the best option as she wasn't booked as well as Chyna was during the late great star's heydey.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion added:

"God forbid I have some reason with logic and opinion that I'm not saying she is not equally capable or talented because, of course, she is, and I know that. But then, you know, you go down that route, and then, what's to stop anybody or any lifeform, an alien, from entering the Royal Rumble?" [1:45 - 2:09]

