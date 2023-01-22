RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley is open to entering the Men's Royal Rumble match (Exclusive)

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley recently stated she was open to entering the Men's Royal Rumble match next week as it could be "a lot of fun."

It's no secret that the Judgment Day member doesn't shy away from stepping up to male superstars, be it Solo Sikoa, Akira Tozawa, Luke Gallows, and more. Though all three of her stablemates are male, it is Ripley who sends the most shivers down the spine of the faction's rivals on RAW. As such, many have expressed their desire to see her step inside the Men's Royal Rumble match come January 28.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley said she would love to participate in the contest. The Eradicator cited the example of Beth Phoenix, who famously appeared in the Men's Rumble match in 2010 and eliminated The Great Khali as someone she grew up admiring.

Ripley added that she would love to fill Phoenix's shoes and continue the women's revolution by showing up in the Men's Royal Rumble.

"I mean, yeah, I would love to enter the Men's Royal Rumble. I would love to; it'll be a lot of fun. It's a history-making thing, especially having someone like Beth Phoenix, whom I looked up to as a kid. I loved her; I related to her body-wise. So just trying to fill the shoes of someone like Beth Phoenix and help this women's evolution; I think I would love to step into the Men's Royal Rumble; I think it'll be a lot of fun," said Rhea Ripley [1:58 - 2:42]

Check out the full video below:

Rhea Ripley is the favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Though the former RAW Women's Champion entering the Men's Royal Rumble is still a mystery at the moment, she's the favorite to win the Women's edition.

According to SkyBet, The Eradicator is leading with 8/11 odds, followed by Becky Lynch with 9/4 and Bayley with 8/1 odds to win. This doesn't come as a surprise, as Ripley is one of the most dominant performers on the female roster, who seldom loses.

Josh☕️ @joshynostalgia Rooting for Rhea Ripley at the Royal Rumble. Rooting for Rhea Ripley at the Royal Rumble. https://t.co/o0Vlm3IjEN

The former RAW Women's Champion last fought in a singles match against Candice LeRae on the January 9 episode of RAW.

Rhea Ripley seems destined to have a marquee match at WrestleMania 39, regardless of what goes down at the January 28 premium live event.

Are you excited to see Ripley possibly enter the Men's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.

