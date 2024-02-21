"Forever to go" - WWE Superstar The Miz pens down heart-melting message for his wife, Maryse

WWE Superstar The Miz penned down a heartfelt note for his wife, Maryse, on the occasion of their 10th wedding anniversary.

The Miz and his partner Maryse have been together for a long time now and on many occasions the duo has been seen on screen together. The couple got married on February 20, 2014, in the Bahamas after dating for a long time. The Miz and Maryse then had two daughters, named Monroe Sky Mizanin and Madison Jade Mizanin.

Taking to social media, The Miz sent out a heartwarming message to his wife, mentioning how 10 years have passed in the blink of an eye.

"10 years ago we said 'I do' and for the past 10 years 'we did.' Life is full of surprises but one thing that never surprises is our love for one another. Happy 10 year wedding anniversary. 10 down. Forever to go. ❤️ #ItCouple," he wrote.

WWE star Maryse recalls how she met husband Miz

WWE star Maryse recalled how she met her husband, The Miz, and the conversation that the duo had during their first meeting.

While speaking in an interview with Bustle Magazine in 2018, Maryse stated that she spoke to The Miz for the first time during her interview for Diva Search, which was being hosted by him.

She mentioned how The Miz had mocked her for not being able to speak English, and told her she wouldn't be able to survive the language barrier.

"He was so mean to me," Maryse said. "Oh my God. I couldn't speak English, and he was rubbing it in my face. He was just like, 'You can’t speak English. What are you doing here? You can't work with the biggest sports entertainment company in the world if you don't speak a word of English.'"

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for The Miz and Maryse.

