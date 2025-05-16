  • home icon
  "Forever grateful to you" - Zelina Vega sends an emotional message before WWE SmackDown

"Forever grateful to you" - Zelina Vega sends an emotional message before WWE SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 16, 2025 02:57 GMT
Zelina Vega on SmackDown [Image via WWE YouTube]
Zelina Vega on SmackDown [Image via WWE YouTube]

Zelina Vega has sent a very emotional message hours before WWE SmackDown. She had something to say to a top star.

While the two stars are no longer associated together, their history is undeniable. Before being associated with Vega, Andrade was stuck in limbo in NXT. Their pairing saw that the star finally get a boost and become a champion. This continued once they made their way to the main roster, with Vega's managerial abiltiies and Andrade's wrestling prowess seeing them become a formidable duo.

Zelina Vega sent a message to Andrade after seven years of their debut together as a unit on the main roster.

"Crazy.. forever grateful to you hermano @AndradeElIdolo," she wrote.
The star was very emotional, also reacting to another post, not quite believing so much time had passed since she came to the main roster with Andrade. She said that they had both grown and become champions but through it all, they had still stayed family.

"And we both grew so much.. became champions.. made history.. but stayed #familia," Vega wrote.

At this time, Andrade is not associated with anyone, and neither is Zelina Vega. It's not known if a pairing between them is being considered by WWE, but speculation always exists surrounding the two of them.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

