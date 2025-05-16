"Forever grateful to you" - Zelina Vega sends an emotional message before WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega has sent a very emotional message hours before WWE SmackDown. She had something to say to a top star.
While the two stars are no longer associated together, their history is undeniable. Before being associated with Vega, Andrade was stuck in limbo in NXT. Their pairing saw that the star finally get a boost and become a champion. This continued once they made their way to the main roster, with Vega's managerial abiltiies and Andrade's wrestling prowess seeing them become a formidable duo.
Zelina Vega sent a message to Andrade after seven years of their debut together as a unit on the main roster.
"Crazy.. forever grateful to you hermano @AndradeElIdolo," she wrote.
The star was very emotional, also reacting to another post, not quite believing so much time had passed since she came to the main roster with Andrade. She said that they had both grown and become champions but through it all, they had still stayed family.
"And we both grew so much.. became champions.. made history.. but stayed #familia," Vega wrote.
At this time, Andrade is not associated with anyone, and neither is Zelina Vega. It's not known if a pairing between them is being considered by WWE, but speculation always exists surrounding the two of them.