"Forever King and Queen" - Zelina Vega sends message to 36-year-old WWE SmackDown star

Zelina Vega and a SmackDown star have a bond over winning iconic tournaments in WWE.

Vega won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament by defeating Doudrop, now known as Piper Niven, in the finals at Crown Jewel 2021. There hasn't been another tournament since, so Vega is the first and only Queen's Crown Winner. She currently serves as the manager of the Legado Del Fantasma faction on SmackDown and recently lost a Fatal 4-Way qualifying match ahead of the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

The New Day's Xavier Woods won the 22nd King of the Ring tournament in 2021. Woods and Kofi Kingston were the NXT Tag Team Champions heading into Vengeance Day earlier this month but lost their titles to Gallus at the premium live event.

Zelina took to Twitter to send a message to fellow tournament winner Xavier Woods. The 32-year-old noted that they will forever be King and Queen in her message.

"👑FOREVER KING AND QUEEN👑," tweeted Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega takes shot at WWE RAW star

Zelina Vega may be one of the smaller WWE Superstars on the roster, but she's not afraid of anyone.

Dominik has been stepping out of line on a consistent basis since he betrayed his father, the legendary Rey Mysterio. He confronted Rey on this past Friday's show when he invaded WWE SmackDown alongside Rhea Ripley. Dominik taunted his father but Rey could not bring himself to fight back against his son.

Vega responded to recent comments made by Dominik and claimed that Rey didn't smack him enough growing up.

"Talmbout “I got pow-pow as a kid” yeah, we all got it.. but maybe his mistake was that he didn’t smack you hard enough. El problema aquí, eres tú …" tweeted Zelina Vega.

Zelina will likely boast about being the only Queen's Crown tournament winner for the rest of her days. Time will tell if WWE will ever bring back the tournament or if Zelina will go into the record books as the event's only winner.

