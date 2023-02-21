Family turmoil, a shocking attack - 5 things that could happen when Rhea Ripley and Dominik invade WWE SmackDown

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have issued a warning ahead of Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Ripley has already punched her ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Women's Royal Rumble and has selected SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair as her opponent.

Dominik betrayed his father last year and joined The Judgment Day. Since then, he and Rhea Ripley have tormented Rey by showing up uninvited to Mysterio family gatherings. Dominik warned he would pay a visit to his father this Friday night.

Listed below are five things that could happen when Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio invade WWE SmackDown this week.

#5. Rhea Ripley and Dominik could steal the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley will come face-to-face with her WrestleMania 39 opponent, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, this Friday night. Charlotte defeated Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36, and the latter hasn't forgotten.

During the promo between Rhea and Charlotte, Dominik could sneak up behind The Queen and steal the title for his Mami. Judgment Day could play mind games with Charlotte by holding the title hostage until WrestleMania.

#4. Dominik could interfere in Rey Mysterio's match against Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has vowed to end Rey Mysterio's career several times as of late and will attempt to do so this Friday night. Dominik may decide to take on his father's downfall at ringside and possibly interfere in the match to ensure Rey doesn't escape with a victory.

Rey surely knows by now that his son is planning on invading SmackDown, so the WWE legend will probably be prepared for any shenanigans Dom attempts on Friday night.

#3. Dominik could challenge Rey Mysterio to a match at WrestleMania

Dominik and Rey Mysterio started as a tag team, but things went south after they lost to Logan Paul and The Miz at WrestleMania 38. The 25-year-old turned his back on his father and tormented him so much that Rey tried to quit the company.

Triple H talked Rey out of it and orchestrated a trade that sent Rey to WWE SmackDown in exchange for Baron Corbin and JBL. In hindsight, the trade looks like a steal for SmackDown, as Corbin can't buy a win, and JBL has already dropped him as a client.

Dominik could decide that his hours in prison have hardened him enough that he's ready to step out of his father's shadow at WWE WrestleMania.

#2. Rey Mysterio could put his career on the line at WrestleMania

And Dom trolls Rey by coming out in a lowrider like Eddie twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Could you imagine at #WrestleMania it’s Dominik Mysterio vs Rey MysterioAnd Dom trolls Rey by coming out in a lowrider like Eddie Could you imagine at #WrestleMania it’s Dominik Mysterio vs Rey Mysterio 👀And Dom trolls Rey by coming out in a lowrider like Eddie 😂🔥 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vILqWo9b37

Dominik has shown no inclination that he has the stones to confront his father and challenge him to a match on Friday night. It is more likely that Rey will have to challenge Dominik and provide an incentive for him to accept the match.

Rey may choose to put his career on the line at WrestleMania to get Dominik to agree to the match. Dom's ego would get out of control at the thought of retiring his father, and the 48-year-old could take the opportunity to humble his son at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

#1. Charlotte Flair could attack Rhea Ripley on SmackDown

Rhea Ripley and Dominik may have already made a crucial mistake ahead of Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Judgment Day members have already revealed that they are planning on invading SmackDown, so it is reasonable to assume that both Charlotte and Rey Mysterio will be prepared.

Charlotte may attack Rhea Ripley as she arrives at the arena on Friday. The Queen may already ask people for backup unless The Judgment Day has something else planned for SmackDown.

While Rhea and Dominik appeared to be extremely confident in tonight's interview during WWE RAW, they may be in store for a rude awakening this Friday night.

