Karrion Kross is set for massive match on WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 39

Karrion Kross has been a staple on WWE SmackDown upon returning to the company under the new regime alongside his real-life wife Scarlett. Recently, WWE announced that Kross is set for a massive rematch against Rey Mysterio ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Karrion Kross made his return to the company and quickly joined WWE SmackDown where he targeted Drew McIntyre. The two superstars began feuding on the brand where they exchanged massive victories against each other on various premium live events.

Lately, the Herald of Doomsday has been busy feuding with the Master of 619 on the blue brand. WWE recently announced that Kross will face Mysterio in a huge rematch on WWE SmackDown after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Montreal.

A few weeks ago, the Doom Walker and the Ultimate Underdog faced off for the first time in their careers. However, Mysterio was able to get one up on Kross ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Karrion Kross once praised Rey Mysterio ahead of their encounter on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio has been one of the most famous luchadors in the history of professional wrestling. The Master of 619 has created many heartfelt memories over his two decades in the world of professional wrestling.

Lately, the Herald of Doomsday has his eyes set on Rey Mysterio on the blue brand. Speaking on Superstar Crossover, the former NXT Champion broke character and praised the former three-time World Champion:

"I’m very excited. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I’ve been watching him since I was a little kid. I was in Mexico for a very long time. For many many years, I worked with the best luchadors in the world. I waited a long time to get my hands on Rey, and it never came around. It’s funny how the universe puts you back on track. The things you wanted back then maybe just weren’t the right timing and here we are." (H/T Wrestlingnews.co)

The two superstars are set for a massive rematch on WWE SmackDown after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see if Karrion Kross can finally score a singles victory over Mysterio ahead of WrestleMania 39.

