'Forever' - WWE star visits JoJo Offerman; sends a heartfelt message

A popular WWE star recently visited JoJo Offerman and her kids.

Samantha Irvin is one of the most beloved stars in WWE today. She is regarded by many as the greatest ring announcer of this generation.

Samantha Irvin is incredibly close to JoJo Offerman and recently visited her. She shared a video of the duo singing together alongside a wholesome picture of JoJo and her kids.

The WWE ring announcer sent a heartfelt message to JoJo in the post's comments. Check out the photos below:

Samantha Irvin's message to JoJo in the comments

JoJo Offerman met Bray Wyatt during her time in WWE

JoJo Offerman mostly worked as a ring announcer for World Wrestling Entertainment. Her stint in the company lasted about eight years. She had two children with Bray Wyatt, and the couple got engaged in April last year.

JoJo wrote a heart-wrenching Instagram post upon Bray Wyatt's untimely passing. Here's an excerpt from the same:

"I miss the love of my life so much it hurts. He was everything I ever wanted and everything I never knew I needed, and I let him know that everyday. I’m so grateful that he allowed me to love him fiercely. But I am so blessed he loved me fiercely in return. He was and always will be the best person I know, my best friend, and my soulmate. Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime and oh baby I thank him for that. He was the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world. He made me feel beyond special every single day."

You can check the full post below:

JoJo recently revealed via her official Instagram handle that she was set to marry Bray Wyatt today. She wrote that she's broken and lost without the late star and misses him.

