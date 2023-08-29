Lana sends a two-word message to Erick Rowan after Bray Wyatt tribute segment on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) sent a message to Erick Rowan via her Instagram story.

WWE flew Erick Rowan in to appear on the Bray Wyatt tribute episode of SmackDown. Rowan was the original member of The Wyatt Family and was visibly devastated over the untimely passing of Wyatt due to a heart attack.

Lana shared a post on her Instagram story featuring a heartbreaking still of Rowan during the Bray Wyatt tribute segment. She had the following to say to the former Wyatt Family member:

"Love you @erickredbeard !!!! Been spending hours watching Windham Rotunda on YouTube."

Lana paid a heartfelt tribute to Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee on Instagram

Shortly after Bray Wyatt's tragic passing, former WWE Superstar Aiden English posted a throwback photo of Wyatt and Brodie Lee. CJ Perry shared the same on her Instagram story with a message directed to the late veterans of the ring.

Check out her message below:

"These two men were both so special. Funny, creative, both of them were such great story tellers. Didn't matter if if they were telling funny stories on the tour bus or telling stories in the wrestling ring. I can't believe both of them are gone from this world. Legends that we won't forget. Until we meet again my brothers."

Erick Rowan was the original member of The Wyatt Family and made his main roster debut as part of the stable in 2013. The group did incredibly well on the main roster for a brief period.

One of their biggest accomplishments was defeating The Shield in two back-to-back Six-Man Tag Team matches that were televised. The Wyatt Family will go down as one of the most dominant stable in the history of WWE.

